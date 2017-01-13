Top Ten 2017 Apple Blossom Royalty Candidates Chosen Wednesday

For the next month these Top 10 Candidates will prepare to compete at the Royalty Selection Pageant, sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank, where over $24,000 in scholarships will be awarded. Pageant night is Saturday, February 11, in the Wenatchee High School Auditorium at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Monday at the Apple Blossom Festival office, located at 2 S. Chelan St., Wenatchee and at www.appleblossom.org.

Here are the 10 young ladies and their parents (the candidates with an (E) are from Eastmont High School, those with a (W) are from Wenatchee High School:

Front Row L to R:

Emily Prieto (W) Thomas & Herminia Prieto,

Amy Sand (W) Brian & Diane Sand,

Julizia Cervantes (E) Agustin & Anjelica Cervantes

Paige Chvilicek (W) Jeff & Brigid Chvilicek

Lily Waterhouse (E) Dan & Sharon Waterhouse

Second Row:

Judith Torres (W) Roberto & Delia Torres,

Alissa Riker (W) David & Candi Riker,

Halston Harn (E) Michael & Tammy Harn,

Emily Thompson (E) Rebecca & Thad Duvall and the late Charles Thompson,

Madelynn Albert (E) Steve & Robin Albert