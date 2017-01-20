Teanaway Forest Management Plan Begins to Take Shape

Washington state acquired about 50,000 acres in Kittitas and Yakima Counties for a community forest in 2013, and the departments of Natural Resources and Fish & Wildlife are working with an advisory committee to develop a long-term forest management plan.

The management plan calls for the two agencies to develop a recreation blueprint for the forest. The recreation plan will lay a foundation for the preservation and development of recreation opportunities over the next 10 to 15 years, consistent with watershed protection and other priorities identified by state lawmakers.

KOHO’s Chris Hansen reports.