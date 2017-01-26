Special Election Ballots Arriving in Certain NCW Mailboxes
Many voters are still recovering from the last fall’s election, but now, it’s time for another. 34 of Washington’s 39 counties have at least one district with a measure appearing on the February 14 Special Election ballot. Of the 103 ballot measures throughout the state, 79 are for school levies, including for the Cascade School District. Dan Langager reports on next month’s special election.
