Senate Bill Tackles Supreme Court Water Wells Decision

A public hearing is scheduled for today in Olympia before the Senate Agriculture, Water, Trade and Economic Development Committee on the state Supreme Court’s Hirst decision. The court ruling changed how counties decide to approve or deny building permits that use wells for a water source. Critics say it creates challenges for rural landowners and ag-based economies; supporters say it protects precious water resources. One lawmaker from Moses Lake has proposed a bill to address the court’s decision. Dan Langager reports.