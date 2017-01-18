Regional Libraries Seeking Public Input on Program Expansion
A public comment period is open now for the North Central Regional Libraries. Officials are looking for your thoughts on any of the district’s 30 branch libraries across the region, or bigger-picture programs and offerings. Dan Langager learned more from NCRL’s Deputy Director Barbara Walters and Public Relations Official Michelle McNiel.
You can pick up the survey at any of their branches in English and Spanish, or fill it out online at ncrl.org.
