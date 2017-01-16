Red Cross Taking Hometown Heroes Nominations

The American Red Cross is inviting nominations from the community for the “Hometown Heroes” among us – a local individual or organization who has done something courageous or exceptional that deserves recognition. Nominations will be accepted until Feb. 15.

Heroes may be professional rescuers, ordinary citizens or local groups/organizations. Nominees must live in or have performed their heroic act in Douglas, Chelan or Okanogan County within the last two years. Examples of heroes include someone who has rescued another person from a dangerous situation, individuals or organizations who are addressing an unmet need in our community, or first responders (military, fire, police, etc.) whose actions have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Members of the community are invited and encouraged to submit nominations. Nomination forms are available by calling (509) 663-3907 or contacting megan.snow@redcross.org. Nominations are also accepted online at redcross.org.