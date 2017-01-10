Pangborn Airport Sports Near-Record Holiday Travel, Less Canceled Flights

The Pangborn Memorial Airport saw one of the strongest Decembers in its history last month. The load factor – the number of seats filled on a flight – was 87 percent in December. That’s the highest number for any month and a seven percent increase from December 2015, said Craig Larsen, Business Development Director at the Port of Chelan County.

Larsen said eight flights were canceled last month – a record low. He attributes that to investments in better lighting as part of the runway extension project completed last summer. Larsen said credit must also go to Pangborn’s operations staff and their partnership with Alaska Airlines. Over 10,000 passengers traveled through the airport during the holidays.