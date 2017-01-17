Newest Wenatchee Police Tech Monitors Downtown Parking

Last year the Parking Enforcement vehicle used by the Wenatchee Police Department finally broke down. A number of options were researched for a replacement – electric vehicles, a used GO-4, off-the-shelf cars from local dealers. During the search for a replacement vehicle, the City of Wenatchee elected to research chalkless marking, used in many cities in the U.S. and Canada. It lead them to state-of-the-art technology to map in real-time cars parked in downtown Wenatchee. KOHO’s Chris Hansen reports.