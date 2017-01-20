New Veterans Outreach Service Comes to Chelan County

Chelan County recently launched a Veterans Service Outreach Program, bringing a coordinator to communities throughout the county on a monthly basis.

Bob Goedde, who serves on the Veteran’s Assistance Fund Committee, said the idea was launched and modeled after a similar program in Okanogan County.

Billy Thames, the new Chelan County Veterans Service Coordinator, said he’s available on a daily basis at his office in Wenatchee, but also travels monthly to area communities, focusing on VA Compensation Claims and the Veteran’s Assistance Fund.

The Wenatchee office for Chelan County Veteran’s Service is at 512 South Chelan Avenue. Their phone number is 509-664-6801.