Munchen Haus Hosts Fundraiser Tonight for Chelan County Volunteer Search & Rescue

Before the holidays, Dan Langager sat down with officials with Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue to learn about their operations and how fundraising and grants play a crucial role in paying for their equipment and training. Muncheon Haus in Leavenworth is holding another Benevolent Night tonight to benefit Chelan County Search and Rescue. And Dan once again has Matt Kozma, their Vice President, in the KOHO studios to tell us about it.