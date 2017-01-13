Major Power Outage Hits Central, North Wenatchee this Morning

A power outage in the city of Wenatchee knocked out service to over 2,000 customers this morning. Chelan PUD Spokesperson Kimberlee Craig says the outage occurred at about 6:45 a.m. due to an unknown cause. The affected areas are from Washington Street north to Maple Street, to Western Avenue and east to Miller Street and Wenatchee Avenue.

About two-thirds of those affected have power back. Craig says the rest should come on in the next couple hours. To help those who are still without electricity the Chelan PUD has set up a warming station at their auditorium, 327 North Wenatchee Avenue. A smaller outage also left about 50 customers in the Sunnyslope area without power this morning.

Craig reminds everyone to wait at least ten minutes to restart your furnace or other major appliances once the lights are back on. This will prevent the potential for what is known as “cold load pick up”, which can overload transformer lines and trigger another loss of electricity.

Check ChelanPUD.org for more.