Lawsuit Filed to Stop Lower Snake River Dam Projects

Environmental groups are asking a federal court to halt 11 infrastructure projects on four lower Snake River dams in Washington that could ultimately be removed following an environmental review now underway. The notice filed late Monday in Portland, Oregon, estimates the cost of the projects at $110 million.

A federal judge ruled in May that the U.S. government hasn’t done enough to improve Northwest salmon runs and ordered an environmental impact statement, urging officials to consider removing the dams. The groups are also asking that more water be spilled over dams to help salmon.

Chris Hansen talks with Sam Mace, Outreach Director at the group Save Our Wild Salmon.