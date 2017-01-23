Largest Protest in City History as Wenatchee Joins Worldwide Women’s March

Thousands of people hit the streets in cities across the Pacific Northwest in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington D.C. In Wenatchee, close to 2,000 people walked along Mission Street and Chelan Avenue from the Community Center. Marches were also held in Chelan, Ephrata and Twisp.

Local organizer and Rock Island Elementary School teacher Terry Sloan joins Chris Hansen on the KOHO Morning Show.

In Seattle, more than 50,000 people attended Saturday’s march, according to the Seattle Times. Organizers there said they want to connect people with one another and promote equity and social justice. Events are also planned in Portland, Boise, Spokane and other cities.

People have been painting protest signs and knitting pink hats to show support not only for women, but also immigrants, Muslims, the LGBT community and others. The marches are bringing together diverse groups and protesters, many with varying reasons for attending. Some say they’re protesting President Donald Trump, while others say they want to make a stand against sexism, racism and hate.