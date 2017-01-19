K-12 Not Only Education Seeking More Money From Legislature
KOHO 101 is the place to hear from your local legislators. Representatives Cary Condotta and Mike Steele will join us live tomorrow on the show. Right now, Dan Langager reports on a bill introduced by an Ellensburg lawmaker that could give as many as 500 more low-income college students the ability to qualify for Washington’s state need grant. But there’s a twist of how it would be funded.
← Chelan County Sheriff’s Update – Sheriff Brian BurnettHouse Bill Would Revitalize State-Funded Tourism Office →