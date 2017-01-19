House Bill Would Revitalize State-Funded Tourism Office

Last week when we talked with State Representative Cary Condotta, he told us about a bill he’s sponsoring to recreate the state-funded tourism promotion board. The state currently spends less than a million dollars a year on marketing, compared to tens of millions by neighboring states.

House Bill 1123 had a work session yesterday morning and Shiloh Schauer, Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce was there. Dan Langager talked with her afterwards.