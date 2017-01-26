Health Insurance Exchange Sign Up Deadline Approaches

If you still need to sign up for health or dental insurance through the Washington State Health Benefit Exchange your window to do so will be closing in less than a week.

That’s Ben Spradling, Spokesperson with the Washington Health Benefit Exchange, who also told KOHO enrollment has been up significantly since the seasonal registrations began on Nov. 1.

The Exchange has also seen an overall increase in sign ups from a critical demographic known as the “young invincibles”, defined as those individuals age 18 to 34 who are potentially lacking in proper coverage. Spradling says the Exchange has come up with some innovative ways to promote awareness among this group, including a new connection with a popular annual music festival in the state.

Spradling notes a 15% spike in the number of “young invincibles” who have enrolled in coverage over last year at this same time. State residents who secure insurance by the 10:00 p.m. deadline next Tuesday, January 31st will see their coverage begin on March 1st. There are few, if any exceptions granted for those that miss the sign up window. The Sasquatch Music Festival runs from May 26th to May 28th at the Gorge Amphitheater in George.