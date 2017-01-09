GWATA Predicting 2017 Tech Trends at Friday’s Luncheon

This Friday GWATA, the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance, will live stream Mark Anderson’s 2017 Predictions from Bellingham. This is GWATA’s third year partnering with TAG to broadcast this event to our local community. GWATA’s Executive Director Jenny Rojanasthien joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio.

Mark Anderson is the publisher of the SNS Global Report, a 20 year running predictive report on technology and the global economy with a 94.7 % independently scored accuracy rate. SNS is read by Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Vint Cerf, Michael Dell, Paul Allen, Paul Jacobs, Bill Janeway, Robert Hormats, and other technology executives and investors worldwide.

Each year Mark Anderson generates his top economic developments and top 10 technology predictions for the year. These are inspired, instructive, and useful to your business. Sample predictions from years past include: the fall of the Chinese Yen, the rise of the quantified self, calling of the financial crash (Great Recession), and the fall of oil prices.

This event is Friday, Jan. 13 at the Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mark’s predictions will be live streamed from 12:00 – 1:00pm. This event is free for GWATA Members and $10.00 for the public. You can bring your own lunch or reserve lunch for $10. Call 661-9000 or visit www.gwata.org to register.