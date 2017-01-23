Forest Service Opens Public Comment Period on #2 Canyon Trail Expansion Plan

Just four miles from Wenatchee, the Number Two Canyon area is a popular destination for an evening trail run or a weekend bike ride. However, years of unmanaged use have resulted in miles of user-created, unsustainable trails and deteriorating forest conditions. For more than four years, analysis has been conducted in the Canyon area to determine its condition and health. Currently, almost six miles of user-created trails are in need of rehabilitation to stabilize soils and reintroduce native vegetation. Additionally, there is a need for sustainable, local recreation access near the growing community of Wenatchee.

In accordance with federal regulations, the Forest Service will offer a 45-day formal objection period on the final Environmental Analysis and draft Decision Notice, which will begin with a legal notice published January 18, 2017. A final Decision Notice is expected in the spring.

You can view the draft plan and send comments here.