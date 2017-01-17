Employment Summit to Highlight Local Job Opportunities, Employers

The 2017 Wenatchee Valley Employment Summit and Job Fair is Tues. Jan. 24. North Central Washington employers from a variety of career fields will be available to discuss prospective job openings with individuals seeking full-time, part-time or seasonal employment. It’s open to all – a way to connect employers and potential employees.

Joining Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio are Dennis Conger – Director of Career and Technical Education for the Wenatchee School District, Mary Zavala – WorkSource Wenatchee Administrator and Maria Maravilla – Business Services Director at WorkSource Wenatchee.

Learn more at wenatcheeschools.org.