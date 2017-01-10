Cougars Killed in Okanogan County After Pet Attackes
The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife tracked and killed two cougars in Okanogan County last week after two pets were attacked, one in Twisp and one in Winthrop. Wildlife experts said last week’s cold snap was definitely a factor, on top of habitat loss from two years of wildfires, and the resulting loss of deer — a cougar’s main diet. Icicle Broadcasting reporter Ken Johannessen has more.
