Chelan County Flood District Releases Management Plan Draft, Seeks Public Input

Almost three years ago, Chelan County Commissioners authorized the creation of a special flood control district to provide funding for preventative measures and cleanup. The district has now completed the draft of their Comprehensive Flood Hazard Management Plan. To learn more about the plan and the public comment period open now, Dan Langager talked with the county’s Public Works Director Eric Pierson.

The comment period is open through February 3 at 5 p.m. The draft plan is available at www.co.chelan.wa.us/flood- control-zone-district.

You can email comments to Public.Works@co.chelan.wa.us or send written comments to Flood Control Zone District, c/o Chelan County Public Works, 316 Washington Street, Suite 402, Wenatchee, WA, 98801.