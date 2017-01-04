BLM Rejects Mining Proposal for Methow River Valley

The Bureau of Land Management announced last week the release of a 20-year mineral withdrawal proposal in the upper Methow River drainage. The proposal included roughly 340, 000 acres of federal land on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Holly Krake is a National Forest Public Affairs Officer with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Krake said the announcement also kicks off the official public comment period.

Comments can be sent to Bureau of Land Management, Oregon State Office, PO Box 2965, Portland OR 97208 or sent electronically to blm_or_wa_withdrawals@blm.gov.