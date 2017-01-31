Apple STEM Launching Solar Energy Education Program

On Jan. 12, eight local middle school teachers from Cashmere, Cascade, Chelan, Entiat, Eastmont and Quincy attended a training to learn about taking solar energy and constructing solar cars into their classrooms through a program called Junior Solar Sprint, thanks in part to a donation from the Chelan Douglas School Retirees’ Association. JSS is a US Army Educational Outreach Program that challenges students to design, build and race solar electric vehicles using hands-on engineering skills and principles of science and math. JSS is designed to support the instruction of STEM in categories such as alternative fuels, engineering design, and aerodynamics.

Pete Phillips with the North Central Educational Service District, Denise Perkins with the Chelan Douglas School Retirees’ Association and Dr. Sue Kane, of Wenatchee Valley College and Co-director of the Apple STEM Network, join Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk more about Junior Solar Sprint and Apple STEM.