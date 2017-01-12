12th District Legislators Update – Senator Brad Hawkins

12th legislative district Senator Brad Hawkins joins Chris Hansen from Olympia for his weekly chat to talk about the Senate’s proposal for education funding released Friday and how it would meet the Supreme Court’s McCleary decision.

The funding plan by Republicans in the Senate seeks to replace local school levies with a statewide uniform rate earmarked for schools. The levy reform is expected to bring in $2 billion a year for education, and the state would also spend an additional $700 million, though Republicans say they can do that with existing resources. Most of the measure would be subject to a referendum to voters in Novembers.