WVC Student Recognized for Transforming Lives
A student at Wenatchee Valley College’s satellite campus in Omak has been named as one of the five recipients of the Washington State Association of College Trustees Transforming Lives Award for 2016. Wenatchee Valley College at Omak student Monique Bourgeau will be recognized at an awards dinner in Olympia Jan. 23, where she will also receive a $500 cash award from ACT.
The award recognizes current or former students whose lives have been transformed by attending a Washington state community or technical college. KOHO Chris Hansen reports.
2 Comments
So very proud of this young lady. Her cultural and linguistic ties have strengthened her, her family, and her people. She is living proof, that all young people can overcome obstacles and obtain their dreams. Proof that building on traditions and language will empower her spirit. I am honoured to say, I know her, and am blessed to have her in my life. It confirms my beliefs, that there will be a better future for generations to come!
Monique carries her great grandmother’s heart full of love & wisdom, she desires to make our world a better place through activism & public service! Her legacy will be to promote action by her generation, using their good energy & knowledge to protect & preserve our natural resources, our original mother (earth) & all nature’s elements to ensure good water & air for future generations! Monique is deserving of this honor, we raise our hands to our ancestors to keep Monique in our prayers, today we are grateful! Way’ Lim Limt’ your Old Aunty