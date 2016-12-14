WVC Student Recognized for Transforming Lives

A student at Wenatchee Valley College’s satellite campus in Omak has been named as one of the five recipients of the Washington State Association of College Trustees Transforming Lives Award for 2016. Wenatchee Valley College at Omak student Monique Bourgeau will be recognized at an awards dinner in Olympia Jan. 23, where she will also receive a $500 cash award from ACT.

The award recognizes current or former students whose lives have been transformed by attending a Washington state community or technical college. KOHO Chris Hansen reports.