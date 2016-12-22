Volunteers, Non-Profit Status Expanding Search and Rescue for Chelan County

Chelan County has a reputation for recreational opportunities year-round – hiking, mountain biking, backpacking, skiing, snowmobiling, rock climbing. While most excursions provide the fun and fresh air people from around the region seek, not all go according to plan. And that’s where Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue comes in.

The non-profit responds to rescue missions for the lost and injured at the request of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in the state. Dan Langager had the chance to sit down with some of their volunteers to learn more about the organization and an upcoming fundraiser.