Old Time Radio Show Brings Classic Christmas Story to Stage, Airwaves

One holiday tradition for many families is sitting down to classic Christmas movies. But back in the golden days of radio, Christmas stories of the auditory kind were top bill. And coming up tonight at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee and broadcast here on KOHO 101 is an event bringing those two worlds together. The Old Time Radio Show production of “A Christmas Story” will be live on the PAC stage and heard here on KOHO at 7:30 tonight, with a rebroadcast Christmas Eve at 7:30 p.m. Dan Langager has more.