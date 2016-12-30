Missing Snowshoer Near Plain Found Safe by Search and Rescuers

December 30, 2016

Chelan County Search & Rescue conducted a mission Wednesday to locate a snowshoer who had gone missing near Plain. Search & Rescue’s Rich Magnussen gave KOHO the details.

Magnussen said 60-year-old Wally Fosmore of Shoreline, Wash. got lost in the snowy weather Tuesday evening.

Magnussen said Fosmore was well prepared for his trek outdoors, giving this rescue a positive outcome in spite of the circumstances.

Magnussen cautions the public that cases like this one don’t always have a happy ending and reminds recreationists to be especially alert to the weather forecast when making plans to be outdoors in the backcountry this time of year.

