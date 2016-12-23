Meet Elwood & Jake from the Blues Brothers Revue

The Blues Brothers Revue is the only officially sanctioned Blues Brothers performance in the world today, formally authorized by original member Dan Aykroyd, the widow of original member John Belushi and original musical director Paul Shaffer. The Revue is on its way to the Numerica Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 30th, and KOHO’s Chris Hansen had a chat with each of the Blues Brothers performing in the show, Kieron Lafferty (Elwood Blues) and Wayne Catania (“Joliet” Jake).