Local Students Learn Robots, Teamwork with Legos

Legos are ubiquitous with childhood. But they’re gaining attention from young students with a knack for programming and robotics. A program called First Lego League challenges students in almost 90 countries to tackle a real-world scientific topic using Legos and teamwork. Teams of up to ten kids, with at least one adult coach, program an autonomous robot to score points on a themed playing field, and develop a solution to a problem they have identified.

With this year’s theme “Animal Allies,” the Wenatchee Team, comprised of 8 to 14 years old from both the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts, is working with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society to bring attention to the overpopulation of kittens. They’re also headed to the Eastern Washington Regional Qualifier in Richland this Saturday. Dan Langager has the story.