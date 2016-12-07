Local Students Learn Robots, Teamwork with Legos
Legos are ubiquitous with childhood. But they’re gaining attention from young students with a knack for programming and robotics. A program called First Lego League challenges students in almost 90 countries to tackle a real-world scientific topic using Legos and teamwork. Teams of up to ten kids, with at least one adult coach, program an autonomous robot to score points on a themed playing field, and develop a solution to a problem they have identified.
With this year’s theme “Animal Allies,” the Wenatchee Team, comprised of 8 to 14 years old from both the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts, is working with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society to bring attention to the overpopulation of kittens. They’re also headed to the Eastern Washington Regional Qualifier in Richland this Saturday. Dan Langager has the story.
On Saturday, December 3, three teams from the Cascade School District participated in the Western Washington Regional Qualifier of the First Lego League from Beaver Valley Elementary, Osborn Elementary, and Icicle River Middle School. The team from IRMS earned the Judge’s Award in recognition of their hard work, professionalism, and good sportsmanship. I am thrilled to say that two of the three teams will continue onto the next competition. We are so proud of their hard work, perseverance, and professionalism. These competitors did a great job! Contact the Cascade School District for more information.
Thanks for sharing Amanda. We’re glad the word is getting out about these programs in the Valley.