Gov. Inslee Released 2017 State Budget Proposal
Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing the state spend $2.7 billion over the next two years to increase salaries for teachers and to fully fund basic education obligations as a court deadline looms. In his proposal, Inslee seeks more than $4 billion in new revenue, with a majority of it dedicated to education-related costs. Icicle Broadcasting’s Jay Witherbee has more.
