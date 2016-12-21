Do I Really Need Traction Tires? A Breakdown of DOT Winter Travel Alerts

Now that winter weather has started pelting the mountain passes on a consistent basis, many travelers in Washington State have a lot of questions regarding the regulations set forth by the Department of Transportation and State Patrol for driving on the highways located at higher elevations.

DOT spokesperson Summer Derrey talked with KOHO and broke down the differences in the department’s advisory and mandate system, starting with the meaning of a traction tires advisory.

A traction tire advisory also prohibits the movement of trucks carrying oversized loads of freight, such as modular homes or large industrial components. If conditions worsen and a traction tire requirement is posted, Derrey said you need to make certain your tires are approved for winter conditions.

Derrey also said your all-season or snow tires must have at least an eighth-of-an-inch of tread depth to be considered approved. Should road conditions become even more treacherous, the DOT might post a requirement for chains, which Derrey said needs to be taken very seriously, even if your vehicle is equipped with a multi-wheel drive system.

And when road conditions are at their absolute worst, outside of a full closure of the highway, the DOT’s highest order of caution would require chains for all vehicles, including those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive capabilities. Derrey said this usually only happens a couple of times each year and is most common over Snoqualmie Pass.

In addition to a wealth of advancements in winter tire technology, there are also an abundance of alternative traction devices on the market today, many of which are considered a legal substitute for chains during a posted requirement. Drivers should check the device’s manufacturer information to certify that it meets or exceeds the chain requirement standards in accordance with Washington State law. It is also suggested that drivers consult their owner’s manual to find out what type of traction implements are recommended for their specific vehicle.

Remember too that studded tires remain a legal option in Washington State from Nov. 1 to March 31, although they are not enough to meet the demands of a chain requirement and drivers with studs on their vehicles must still carry and use chains when a mandate is in place. Chains are also not permissible on vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds or more.