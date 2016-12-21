Chelan PUD On Track to Expand Fiber Internet to 90% of County

In 2016, Chelan County PUD fiber crews completed the conversion to all gigabit speed across the their broadband network. The project moved the network to speeds 40 times faster than the original equipment installed 14 years ago, said Mike Coleman, Fiber and Telecom Managing Director. The PUD extended access to the network to 750 homes and businesses, including locations in Chumstick Canyon near Leavenworth and closing the “doughnut hole” in Cashmere. Coleman joins Chris in the KOHO studio to recap work this year on their fiber network and what’s ahead in 2017 and beyond.