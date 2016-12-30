2015 DUI Patrol Numbers Show Rise in Drug-Impaired Driving

We’ve been telling you over the last couple weeks about extra DUI emphasis patrols underway in North Central Washington for the holiday season. Local sheriff’s offices, police departments and the Washington State Patrol are on the look-out for impaired drivers, whether that’s alcohol, marijuana or prescription drugs. This is the final weekend of those holiday patrols and we’ll have numbers for you in the coming weeks. Right now, we turn to last year’s holiday patrol stats, released this week by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Dan Langager breaks them down.