What’s Next for Our Valley, Our Future

The community enhancement initiative called Our Valley, What’s Next is ready to unveil their action plans and “game-changer” ideas for the greater Wenatchee Valley area. Part of it includes a name change to Our Valley, Our Future. Their Project Coordinator Steve Maher joins Chris in the KOHO studio to talk about the thousands of hours in work and community surveys to develop the action plans, moving into the implementation phase and how residents can get involved. The group is hosting an unveiling luncheon this Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center.