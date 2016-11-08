Number 2 Canyon Trail Expansion Comment Period Ends Today
As if you weren’t busy enough today filling out your ballot and turning it in before 8 p.m., today is also the deadline to submit comments on a major biking and hiking trail expansion up Number Two Canyon west of Wenatchee. The U.S. Forest Service and Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance are collaborating on a multi-phase plan to build a new trailhead, reconstruct the dirt road to it and rehab and create close to 30 miles of trails. Dan Langager explains how you can comment on the proposal before the end of the day, with your best option the Forest Service website.
2 Comments
Please build this! I think the more places to hike and bike would be awesome for this valley. Lets be outdoorsy people.
I have hiked, skied, run, and mountain biked the roads and trails of Number 2 canyon since coming to Wenatchee 23 years ago. I have seen the use of the area increase significantly. I am excited to see formal trails recognized and authorized. This is an excellent use of resources, and will enhance the area around Wenatchee for everyone.