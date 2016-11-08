Number 2 Canyon Trail Expansion Comment Period Ends Today

As if you weren’t busy enough today filling out your ballot and turning it in before 8 p.m., today is also the deadline to submit comments on a major biking and hiking trail expansion up Number Two Canyon west of Wenatchee. The U.S. Forest Service and Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance are collaborating on a multi-phase plan to build a new trailhead, reconstruct the dirt road to it and rehab and create close to 30 miles of trails. Dan Langager explains how you can comment on the proposal before the end of the day, with your best option the Forest Service website.