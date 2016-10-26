Douglas County Detectives Investigating Murder-Suicide
An apparent murder-suicide has claimed the lives of two Douglas County residents. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 10 block of Glendale Street in East Wenatchee.
Douglas County Undersheriff Kevin Morris tells KOHO deputies dispatched to the scene around 12:15 p.m. discovered the bodies of 60-year-old Kathleen Metcalf and her son Seth Metcalf, 29. Both had suffered apparent wounds from a shotgun.
Undersheriff Morris says authorities were called to the residence after the suspect, Seth Metcalf, had placed a phone call to his sister threatening to kill his mother and himself. Morris said investigators believe Seth Metcalf carried out these actions shortly after that call was placed and officers arrived at the scene.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is heading up the investigation with assistance from detectives with the East Wenatchee Police Department and a forensics team with the Washington State Patrol.
2 Comments
That is great that there is an investigation. But on the other hand our son passed away July 16th,was pronounced dead on the 17th. No investigation, no autopsy, evidence galore and nothing was done. The girl who made the call said he was acting weird and they pronounced it suicide cut and dry. So she was believed although she had been kicked out that very day, and our son comes up dead and I can’t get anyone to return my calls, come and talk to me, it was a gun shot wound. No checking of the hands either one of them. I just want justice and a chance to have an investigation, not a cut and dry suicide. I will keep diging until someone steps up and does the job that was not done.
Ms. Hale,
I am truly sorry for your loss. I would call DOJ and ask for an investigation into this.
I am grateful for an investigation in this other case but it will be short sighted like most of what is happening in this town which is no proper diagnose for mental health. Here they are missing about 90 % of the cases that need help.
The family members should call an attorney “outside this area” if they do find in this investigation that mental health issues were not met, after all we homeowners in Grant, Douglas and Chelan County are paying for mental health on our property taxes. One place is getting the money and when asked for an audit of where the money was going, no one wants to investigate. Sen. Linda Parrlete was asked by the Leavenworth Echo for a response to things but never answered the editor. I asked her office 4 times and no response so you know where she is coming from. It’s called turn a blind eye.