Douglas County Detectives Investigating Murder-Suicide

An apparent murder-suicide has claimed the lives of two Douglas County residents. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 10 block of Glendale Street in East Wenatchee.

Douglas County Undersheriff Kevin Morris tells KOHO deputies dispatched to the scene around 12:15 p.m. discovered the bodies of 60-year-old Kathleen Metcalf and her son Seth Metcalf, 29. Both had suffered apparent wounds from a shotgun.

Undersheriff Morris says authorities were called to the residence after the suspect, Seth Metcalf, had placed a phone call to his sister threatening to kill his mother and himself. Morris said investigators believe Seth Metcalf carried out these actions shortly after that call was placed and officers arrived at the scene.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is heading up the investigation with assistance from detectives with the East Wenatchee Police Department and a forensics team with the Washington State Patrol.