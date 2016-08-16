Chelan PUD Increasing Security, Outreach on Dog Leash Rules
The Chelan County PUD has stepped up security patrols at two of its parks in Douglas County. Both Beebe Park and Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park will see increased patrols by the District’s security team in cooperation with the Douglas County Sherriff. The District is taking action now in advance of the upcoming Labor Day Weekend when large crowds are anticipated at both parks.
This also comes as a result of two recent incidents where individuals, and other dogs, have been bitten by unleashed dogs in the park. PUD security staff said 68 encounters with dog owners occurred over the weekend at Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park and Beebe Bridge Park. In all, 21 dog owners were reminded about the need to have their dog on-leash and owners cooperated. The remaining interactions with dog owners were to thank them for keeping their dogs on-leash.
Joining Clint in the KOHO studio is PUD Security Director Rich Hyatt and Communications Manager Suzanne Hartman.
3 Comments
Well why don’t you have ANY specific areas put aside for dogs and their owners who would like to let their dogs off leash?
It is an outrage that none of the state or public parks have areas set aside for man’s best friend to be unshackled and their spirit set free.
There is so much real estate along the river front and in the parks around Wenatchee that could be developed specifically as OFF LEASH dog areas. It is a cruel irony that PUDs slogan in its commercials “Don’t Be That….” campaign about ensuring your dog be on a leash at all times when you don’t provide any place anywhere for dogs to go off leash.
By all means object, but for the right reasons.
Let me be clear here, I am not condoning the actions of the dog owner who allowed their dog to bite a boy in the park. I am making the point that it is unacceptable that no designated areas exists anywhere in Wenatchee. After all, what difference would it make if the boy had been bitten by the same dog in an area designated as off leash? Would it hurt twice as much?
Irresponsible people exist everywhere. Accidents will happen. But for the love of God, stop discriminating against responsible dog owners and their wonderfully happy and friendly furry best friends and give them a place to run off leash, chase that ball or catch that frizby all without shackles. After all, many of these dogs I speak of have spent their lives sniffing out bombs before you boarded that flight you took, found your relatives at ground zero and gave the gift of guidance to that blind person you know.
Just read that the dog WAS on a leash when he bit the boy. So why the need for outreach on dog leash rules?
The rule is your dog must be on a leash. The owner was compliant with the dog leash rules.
No outreach needed.