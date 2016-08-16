Chelan PUD Increasing Security, Outreach on Dog Leash Rules

The Chelan County PUD has stepped up security patrols at two of its parks in Douglas County. Both Beebe Park and Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park will see increased patrols by the District’s security team in cooperation with the Douglas County Sherriff. The District is taking action now in advance of the upcoming Labor Day Weekend when large crowds are anticipated at both parks.

This also comes as a result of two recent incidents where individuals, and other dogs, have been bitten by unleashed dogs in the park. PUD security staff said 68 encounters with dog owners occurred over the weekend at Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park and Beebe Bridge Park. In all, 21 dog owners were reminded about the need to have their dog on-leash and owners cooperated. The remaining interactions with dog owners were to thank them for keeping their dogs on-leash.

Joining Clint in the KOHO studio is PUD Security Director Rich Hyatt and Communications Manager Suzanne Hartman.